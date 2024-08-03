Kwame Custis has been charged with the threat of arson following an incident on July 2 on Cannon Street in Chestertown that saw a shed burned down, causing $10,000 in damages.

Shortly before midnight on July 2, members of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company were called to the residence when a neighbor reported seeing a fire in a nearby shed.

According to the fire marshal, the homeowners were alerted to the fire and two adjacent shed and a nearby vehicle sustained damage when the fire extended.

It was knocked down within 35 minutes by a team of more than two dozen firefighters, officials said. No injuries were reported and the residents were not displaced.

A warrant for Custis was issued in late July, and he was taken into custody by members of the Chestertown Police Department on Friday, Aug. 2 and later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

