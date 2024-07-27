Knocking Neighbor Saves Sleeping Woman From Burning Home In Harford County: Fire Marshal

Shortly before 11:45 a.m, first responders from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and nearby agencies responded to the 2400 block of Woodlea Drive in Joppa, where there was a reported fire that was reported by a passerby.

The fire began on a side porch and quickly spread before a team of 40 firefighters knocked down the flames, though it caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Two vehicles were also significantly damaged by direct and radiant heat caused from the house fire, officials said.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the woman was sleeping when she was alerted to the fire by a neighbor. She was able to escape with a family cat, and two other occupants of the residence weren't home at the time.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the highway.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Friends and family are now assisting the temporarily displaced residents.

Officials say that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, though they "cannot rule out discarded cigarettes or an electrical failure."

