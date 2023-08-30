Joppatowne Murder-Suicide Victims Mourned

Sherlyn Ann Pitts, 65; her niece, Sheena Yvonne Smothers, 38; and Sheena's 17-year-old son, Jaylin, died on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Joppatowne.

Police say 34-year-old Devin Brown shot them on Trimble Road, then turned the gun on himself. Sherlyn was his mother.

A GoFundMe page for the family says Sherlyn was the oldest of six siblings, and "was soon about to retire from a job where she was cherished, loved and admired for her positive and comforting attitude."

"Jaylin, a senior in high school, was the only child of loving mother Sheena, whom was also the only child of her surviving parents."

The page had raised more than $3,000 as of Wednesday, Aug. 30. Click here to donate.

