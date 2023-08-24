I-95 Stretch Shut Down For Overturned Tractor-Trailer In Harford County (Photos)

First responders from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Harford County EMS personnel were called shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, to a stretch of the interstate near Exit 74.

Officials say that the crash involved the overturned truck that blocked all lanes southbound on Thursday night.

Traffic was backed up for miles while crews worked to clean up the scene. No injuries were initially reported.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which is under investigation..

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

