Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

I-95 Stretch Shut Down For Overturned Tractor-Trailer In Harford County (Photos)

Traffic was temporarily tied up on I-95 late during the Thursday afternoon commute when a tractor-trailer overturned in Harford County.

The scene of the crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Harford County.
The scene of the crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Harford County. Photo Credit: Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company
The scene of the crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Harford County.
The scene of the crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Harford County. Photo Credit: Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company
The scene of the crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Harford County.
The scene of the crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer in Harford County. Photo Credit: Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Harford County EMS personnel were called shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, to a stretch of the interstate near Exit 74.

Officials say that the crash involved the overturned truck that blocked all lanes southbound on Thursday night.

Traffic was backed up for miles while crews worked to clean up the scene. No injuries were initially reported.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which is under investigation..

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE