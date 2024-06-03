Mostly Cloudy 79°

Historic Artifacts Damaged By Barn Blaze At Stone Museum In Harford County: Fire Marshal

Hundreds of thousands of dollars, and some historic artifacts were destroyed in a weekend barn blaze in Harford County, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

 Photo Credit: Susquehanna Hose Company
First responders from multiple agencies were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 to Quaker Bottom Road in Havre de Grace, when an employee reported a fire that broke out in a barn on the grounds leased by the Stepping Stone Museum.

The barn was part of the Stepping Stone Museum and was used for museum exhibits and storage, officials said. The structure was a total loss, along with many of the historic artifacts stored within it.  

It took an estimated 50 firefighters approximately an hour to get the flames under control.

According to fire investigators, it caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure, though "the price of the historic artifacts could not be assessed at this time." 

No injuries were reported.

