Here's What Trump Said In Phone Call To Grieving Mom Of Slain Bel Air Jogger Rachel Morin

Former President Donald Trump, who was reaching out to express his condolences, Morin's attorneys said.

Patty's daughter, Rachel Morin, was killed in August 2023 while jogging on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air. Last weekend, her accused killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, was arrested in Oklahoma.

Patty Morin said she was deeply touched by Trump's phone call.

"He was genuine and truly wanted to know how our family was coping," she said. "He asked about Rachel and showed honest compassion for her untimely death. His words brought comfort to me during this very difficult time."

"Acts like this show the depth of his care for Americans," the Morins family attorney Randolph Rice said. "His concern for Rachel’s family and his willingness to reach out personally was consoling to the family and means a great deal to us all."

Martinez-Hernandez fled from El Salvador after committing a murder and entered to the United States illegally, authorities said. He is also accused of assaulting a young girl and her mother.

DNA evidence was key in linking Martinez-Hernandez to Morin's murder, Harford County Sherrif Jeffrey Gahler said.

"Three weeks ago, on May 20, which should have been Rachel's 38th birthday, investigators uncovered a lead, and we're here today to tell you Rachel's murderer is no longer a free man," Gahler said. "Hopefully he will never have the opportunity to walk free again."

