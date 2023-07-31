Harford County Officials May Have Been Subject To Illegal Wiretaps: Sheriff (Developing)

An investigation has been launched by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office after the agency received a criminal complaint alleging that some elected and government officials were illegally recorded on a possible wiretap.

The allegations are now being investigated by the sheriff’s office, which stated it “as with any report of a crime, we have a duty to investigate, treating reports of crime without bias toward the victims or suspect’s identity.”

If they prove true, investigators said that the case would be “particularly egregious, as Maryland boasts some of the most comprehensive and stringent wiretapping law in the nation.”

Officials made note that the investigation is in its infancy, and complex due to the reported victims. Detectives will be reporting directly to the Harford County State’s Attorney “to ensure fairness and transparency.”

The announcement came on the heels of Councilman Aaron Penman penning a lengthy statement regarding the incident claiming that the trouble starts from the top.

The incident remains under strict investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

