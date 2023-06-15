Gotta Catch 'Em All: Pokémon Cards Lead Police To Man Detonating Explosives In Aberdeen

Pokémon cards proved key in a joint investigation between the Aberdeen Police Department, ATF, and Maryland Fire Marshal that led to the arrest of 34-year-old Jeremiah Burnette, who has been shaking his neighborhood with multiple explosions over the past several weeks, authorities announced.

Police say that approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, officers were called to the area of South Rogers and James Street in Aberdeen, where there were reports of a loud explosion, following several similar complaints that began in mid-May.

Responding officers found a crater near a wood line that was littered with Pokémon cards, officials said, which sparked the memory of one investigator.

“One of the officers recalled arresting Burnette a few days before with a stack of Pokémon cards on him,” according to the fire marshal. “Coincidently, a citizen called Aberdeen Police the same day to report he had argued with Burnette, who ended the conversation with Burnette, saying, ‘Boom.’”

That resident found a Pokémon card on his front step days later, leading first responders directly to Burnette, who was connected to many similar explosions.

A search of Burnette’s Aberdeen home led to the discovery of several packages of Pokémon cards, and Burnette was arrested and subsequently charged with possessing and using an explosive device.

While he was being questioned, police say that Burnette admitted to detonating the devices, which were described as “Illegally manufactured explosive devices, commonly called M-80s,” which are banned in the US.

Officials noted that Burnette gave no reasoning for detonating the explosives. They added that “there is no evidence of Burnette being affiliated with any group posing a threat to Homeland Security, and no injuries occurred during the explosions.”

Following his arrest, Burnette was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

