Joshua Brewster, 31, was arrested in April following a brief investigation by members of the sheriff's office after he shot a woman fleeing from a confrontation in a home on Highland Drive, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called at approximately 5:53 a.m. on April 10 to the 200 block of Highland Drive, where they found a woman who had been shot in her lower body, though she refused treatment from responding paramedics.

Minutes later, at 5:59 a.m., deputies launched a drone to assist in the search, and he was found attempting to hid in a tree behind apartments in the 300 block of Sunflower Drive, where he was apprehended without further incident at 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, it is believed that Brewster confronted the woman as she walked into the breezeway portion of her home, threatening her with a gun and instructing her to turn around and put her arms behind her back.

Hearing the commotion, a second victim came out and confronted him, at which point, Brewster fled the house, firing a shot in the direction of the house that struck the woman, who suffered a minor injury..

Further investigation also linked Brewster to a reported attempted burglary earlier that morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Hanna Road.

Prosecutors say that investigators were able to use a drone in the area Brewster fled, leading to his apprehension within 20 minutes and the recovery of a loaded .32 caliber revolver with two fired casings.

Brewster pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.

On Thursday, July 25, the Harford County State's Attorney's Office announced that Brewster is to be sentenced to 55 years in prison, with all but 25 years suspended, with the first five years to serve without the possibility of parole.

"Every citizen in the community deserves to feel safe in their home," Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey stated. "The violation of coming into someone's residence without permission and further committing an act of violence is simply something that will not be tolerated.

