Farm Owner, Firefighters Help Rescue Man Trapped By Tree 30 Feet Above The Ground In Bel Air

First responders from multiple agencies were called on Wednesday morning to the back of a home in the 1400 block of Gunston Road in Bel Air, where there was an injured person constricted by a 20-foot branch that was eight inches thick.

"Due to the complexity of the incident," the Harford County Special Operations Team, a Maryland State Police Aviation Unit, and the Shock Trauma Go-Team were all called to assist "for their expertise and advanced medical capabilities," officials said.

The owner of an adjacent farm near the incident brought a 4x4 hydraulic lift to assist first responders, which was used to lift part of the tree off the trapper person while rescuers worked on a plan to rescue him from the tricky terrain after clearing a path.

"The first challenge was clearing a path to get personnel and equipment back to the site," according to a Harford County Fire and Rescue spokesperson. "Once complete, a Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company hook and ladder truck was able to reach the patient with its ladder."

According to officials, the man only suffered minor injuries and was able to climb down the ladder without assistance. He was evaluated by responding paramedics, but refused a trip to the hospital.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.