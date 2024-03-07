Overcast 59°

'Explosions' Spook Homeowner Investigating Garage Fire In Bel Air

A homeowner in Harford County got quite a scare when he went to investigate what was believed to be explosions coming from the inside of a Forest Hill garage, officials say. 

The scene of the incident in Harford County

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
On Wednesday afternoon, crews from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company were called to a Grier Nursery Road residence, where a family member reported what he described as an explosion, with smoke coming from the inside of a workshop.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, those "explosions" were, in fact, the product of aerosol cans that were placed too closely to a wood stove and combusted. 

The fire was contained to one corner of the garage where the wood stove and exploding cans were situated, though it caused upwards of $25,000 in damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

