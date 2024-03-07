'Explosions' Spook Homeowner Investigating Garage Fire In Bel Air

On Wednesday afternoon, crews from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company were called to a Grier Nursery Road residence, where a family member reported what he described as an explosion, with smoke coming from the inside of a workshop.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, those "explosions" were, in fact, the product of aerosol cans that were placed too closely to a wood stove and combusted.

The fire was contained to one corner of the garage where the wood stove and exploding cans were situated, though it caused upwards of $25,000 in damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

