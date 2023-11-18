Edgewood Teen Injured In 'Drive-By' Shooting Actually Shot His Own Leg, Sheriff Says

On Friday afternoon, members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to the 1500 block of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood, where a 16-year-old reported that he had been the victim of a drive-by shooter, though that would turn out to be a tall tale.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, deputies found the teen, who suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to his thigh, and he was taken by paramedics to a local trauma center after being treated at the scene of the shooting for the "drive-by."

During the subsequent investigation; however, new information arose that determined the incident was not a drive-by shooting, and the teen had in fact accidentally shot himself in the leg before calling for help.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives were led to a nearby home, where they found a bullet casing and live round, and it was later determined that the teen was the only victim and the only shooter.

It is unclear how he got his hands on the weapon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and charges are possibly pending, officials say.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Smith at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division by calling (410) 638-4007.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.