Donkeys, Goats Escape Fire Unscathed In Jarrettsville

A group of goats and donkeys were able to escape disaster when a fire broke out in a Harford County barn on Thursday morning.

The donkeys and goats escaped, but the pen is considered a total loss in Harford County

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Crews from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company were called at around 6:10 a.m. on March 7 to a home on Sharon Road, when the owners woke up to find their pen nearly fully engulfed in flames.

First responders made quick work of the fire, but not before it destroyed the goat/donkey pen and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage for the homeowners.

Officials say that four donkeys and two goats safely escaped, and the pen is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though the Maryland Fire Marshal said that an electrical failure cannot be ruled out.

