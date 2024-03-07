Donkeys, Goats Escape Fire Unscathed In Jarrettsville

Crews from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company were called at around 6:10 a.m. on March 7 to a home on Sharon Road, when the owners woke up to find their pen nearly fully engulfed in flames.

First responders made quick work of the fire, but not before it destroyed the goat/donkey pen and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage for the homeowners.

Officials say that four donkeys and two goats safely escaped, and the pen is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though the Maryland Fire Marshal said that an electrical failure cannot be ruled out.

