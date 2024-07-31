Convicted Sex Offender In Aberdeen Gets 40 Years For Sexually Exploiting Minor With Wife: Feds

Aberdeen resident Nicholas Paul Bryson, 41, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation by a minor.

According to his plea agreement, between 2011 and 2013, Bryson and wife Heather Clark, "repeatedly sexually abused a prepubescent minor in their care and produced numerous sexually explicit videos and images of the abuse."

During a search by federal officials, investigators also found approximately 1,000 depictions of child pornography from various seized devices.

In addition to the prison term, a judge also ordered that Bryson serve a lifetime of supervised release, and he will be required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, studies, or works.

He must also pay $16,000 in restitution to his victims.

Bryson's wife, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and is scheduled to be sentenced in September, when she will face 60 years in federal prison.

