Child Credited With Saving Herself, Dog From Aberdeen Bedroom Blaze

First responders from the Aberdeen Fire Department and nearby agencies were called shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 8 to a home on Cornell Street, where there was a reported fire inside the child's room following an electrical failure.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the girl discovered the fire in her bedroom and was able to call 911. She then got herself and the family's dog out while waiting for the fire department to arrive.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom, though the rest of the residence was damaged by smoke and soot. It caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the family was displaced and are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and American Red Cross..

"The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds everyone that smoke and fire spread quickly, so everyone must know exactly how to get outside to safely, calmly and quickly," officials said.

"Every family must have a home fire escape plan, which is a plan to get out of the home quickly in case there is a fire.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.