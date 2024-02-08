Fair 43°

SHARE

Child Credited With Saving Herself, Dog From Aberdeen Bedroom Blaze

An 11-year-old girl is being credited with getting herself and a dog out of a Harford County home when a fire broke out in her bedroom on Thursday afternoon. 

Firefighters battling the bedroom blaze in Harford County

Firefighters battling the bedroom blaze in Harford County

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal via Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire and Emergency Service
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders from the Aberdeen Fire Department and nearby agencies were called shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 8 to a home on Cornell Street, where there was a reported fire inside the child's room following an electrical failure.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the girl discovered the fire in her bedroom and was able to call 911. She then got herself and the family's dog out while waiting for the fire department to arrive.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom, though the rest of the residence was damaged by smoke and soot. It caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the family was displaced and are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance and American Red Cross..

"The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds everyone that smoke and fire spread quickly, so everyone must know exactly how to get outside to safely, calmly and quickly," officials said. 

"Every family must have a home fire escape plan, which is a plan to get out of the home quickly in case there is a fire.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE