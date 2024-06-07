Thomas Warren Butler, 56, has been identified as a suspect who passed a threatening note to a bank teller, though his pockets were still empty when he fled from the M&T Bank branch last month.

Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the bank on West Bel Air Avenue early on May 11 when employees reported that a man - later identified as Butler - passed on a not that read "I have a weapon; please give me all your money," according to investigators.

Instead, Butler fled the area when the teller instructed him that they could not access the cash.

Butler was later identified as a suspect, and he was charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted robbery, the department announced this week.

He is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond. No information about his next court appearance has been released by investigators.

