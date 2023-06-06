Fair with Haze 79°

Biker Killed Crashing Harley Into Road Sign, Utility Pole In Harford County: State Police

Police have identified the biker who was killed while riding with a group of motorcycles in Harford County when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

The crash was reported in 4200 block of Norrisville Road in White Hall
Zak Failla
Samuel McNutt III, 41, of Jarrettsville, was riding his Harley-Davidson at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Monday, June 5 in the 4200 block of Norrisville Road in White Hall with a group of others when he failed to negotiate a left turn on the roadway, according to state police.

McNutt veered off the roadway, struck a road sign, and continued into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by paramedics.

It is unclear what caused the 41-year-old to miss the turn.

The investigation into the fatal crash led to the closure of Norrisville Road for several hours.

