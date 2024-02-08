Fair 46°

Cecil County Man Arrested For Hit-Run On Hatem Bridge In Maryland: Mdta Police

It didn't take long for police to track down a hit-and-run driver from Cecil County who was wanted after striking a bicyclist who was riding on the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge in Harford County late on Sunday afternoon.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers have arrested 53-year-old Elkton man David Adams after allegedly hitting a cyclist in the westbound lanes of the Havre de Grace bridge.

The strike was reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. 

According to officials, officers found the bicyclist - whose name has not been released, pending the investigation - in the roadway, and he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that they believe the bicyclist was in the right lane when he was struck by Adams' Ford F-250 pick-up truck. 

Adams was arrested without incident on Wednesday and taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he will face multiple charges related to the incident, including failure to stop at a crash involving bodily injury and negligent driving.

"The MDTA Police encourages anyone who plans to cycle across the Hatem Bridge to read the information here before crossing and reminds drivers to Share the Bridge with bicyclists," officials noted.

