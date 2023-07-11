Bel Air House Fire Leaves Seven Displaced

First responders from several agencies were called at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Iron Gate Drive in Bel Air, where there was a reported blaze that broke out, according to Harford County Fire and EMS officials.

More than a dozen firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames inside the home within 15 minutes, but there was enough damage to leave seven residents displaced.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation on Tuesday, July 11.

No injuries were initially reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.