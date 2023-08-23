Woman Rescued From Burning Van By State Police, Good Samaritans On I-70 In Frederick County

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Sgt. Brian Blubaugh was working in Frederick County when there was a report of a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-70, officials said.

A Ford van was being driven by a 69-year-old woman from Pennsylvania when she lost control, went off the road, crashed into an embankment, and went up in flames.

Blubaugh, along with the help of several Good Samaritans, were able to extract the woman, saving her life, according to a state police spokesperson.

She was taken by paramedics to Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, where she is expected to survive her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

