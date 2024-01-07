Overcast 34°

Woman Killed In Shooting At Urbana Grocery Store, Sheriff Says (Developing)

A woman was killed at a Maryland food store late on Saturday night, officials say.

Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
At around 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 6, members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the Urbana Giant in the 3500 block of Sugarloaf Parkway, where there was a report of a shooting.

According to a spokesperson from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival, deputies found a woman dead at the scene.

Detectives were investigating the fatal shooting as of 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, and there was a heavy police presence in the area, which was expected to last for hours.

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

