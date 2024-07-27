West Virginia Woman Returns Home To Claim $50,000 Maryland Lottery Prize

A Maryland native living in West Virginia is feeling lucky after crossing the state line to claim a five-figure Lottery prize after years of playing.

Annette Smith, who is known to make her way back to Maryland to play her favorite games, finally got her big win on a winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket sold at Wawa on Patrick Street in Frederick.

Last week, Smith says she was heading to work and decided to make a quick stop at the Wawa to grab a coffee, at which point she thought to try her luck picking up a few Lottery tickets "using variations of her birthday numbers."

Little did she know, she turned $1 into $50,000 with the combination of 80578, which she discovered in her Martinsburg home after a day in the office, leaving her "screaming at the top of her lungs."

“I never imagined winning such a big prize,” Smith mused. “It felt like a birthday gift coming early!”

The winner says she has no immediate plans for the unexpected cash, and hopes to invest it wisely, though her days playing Lottery games are not over.

"Without a doubt, I'll keep playing. I hope I can win again."

