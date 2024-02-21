Water Main Break Leads To Lengthy Road Closures In Frederick County

Division of Water and Sewer Utilities crews are currently repairing a water main break that occurred on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Baltimore Road (Md. Rt. 144) and Bell’s Lane.

The following closures are in place:

Bells Lane to Baltimore Road;

Winding Ridge Way at Baltimore Road;

Mains Lane at Baltimore Road.

The road closure remains in effect until further notice, they said.

While water service has been restored to customers, residents in the Spring Ridge area may be experiencing discolored water.

"The discoloration is caused by naturally occurring particles and minerals that have settled over time and are found in all water systems," officials noted. "The sediment was disturbed when staff opened or closed valves to isolate the main break, disrupting the normal flow pattern in the water mains.

"Despite its appearance, this does not indicate that the water is unsafe or that the integrity of the water main is compromised.

"A disinfectant residual is maintained at all times to ensure that the water is safe for household use, including cooking and drinking."

Officials made note that as a precautionary measure, bacteriological samples are being collected for analysis by the Division’s laboratory.

Residents have been advised to avoid doing laundry as a precaution until the water clears up, while crews will be flushing hydrants in the area.

