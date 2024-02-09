Wanted Murder Suspect Turns Himself In Months After Summertime Shooting In Frederick: Police

Jeffrey Whitney Bryan, Jr., 31, was arrested this week by members of the Frederick Police Department following a lengthy investigation into the fatal shooting of Governor Thomas Johnson High School grad Tayquan Palmer in July 2023.

On July 1 last year, officers were called to the 100 block of West All Saints Street to investigate a shooting, where they found Palmer, 28, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was treated at the scene by responding officers and paramedics, but he died from his injury at the scene of the shooting.

During the investigation, Bryan was identified as a suspect, and a grand jury indicted him in December on charges that include multiple counts of murder, firearm use during a violent crime, and firearm possession with a previous felony conviction.

Bryan was turned himself in on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond, the agency announced on Friday afternoon.

