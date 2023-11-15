Threatening Repeat Rapist Gave Teens Booze, Pills In Frederick County: State's Attorney

Josiah Dalton Lindauere was sentenced on Tuesday to 36 years in prison with 14 years suspended after he was convicted of rape, sextortion and possession of a deadly weapon charges after he preyed on two minors.

According to prosecutors, in March 2022, a School Resource officer in Frederick County was tipped off about the possible sexual assault of a student, which led investigators to Lindauere.

Detectives then determined that Lindauere, who knew his victim, gave the minor pills, threatened her with a knife to the neck and brass knucks to the head and sexually assaulted her.

Lindauere also threatened both to kill her and her family and to publish nude photos if anyone ever learned about the incident.

A second minor came forward after learning about the March 2022 assault, and advised police that in September 2021, she reported a rape anonymously to a Frederick hospital that also involved Lindauere.

During that investigation, prosecutors say that Lindauere gave the minor alcohol and proceeded to sexually assault her while she was under the influence.

"I hate to see these repeat offenders because I always wonder whether there are other victims out there in our community," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said. "Fortunately, Frederick will be safe for decades to come because of the efforts of our prosecutors and police.”

When he is released, Lindauere will also serve five years of supervised probation and a judge ordered that he register as a sex offender for life.

