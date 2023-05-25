Teen Charged In Shooting Death Of 14-Year-Old Boy In Frederick Apartment: Police

On Thursday, May 25, the Frederick Police Department announced that a juvenile suspect has been arrested and faces multiple charges for the Oct. 15, 2022 death of Kaimani Andre Dove.

Police say that on the day of the shooting, members of the department were called to 90 Waverly Drive to investigate a reported shooting, where they found a teen victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders provided aid at the scene of the shooting until paramedics arrived to take Dove to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The investigation led members of the department's Criminal Investigation Division's Major Crimes Unit, which led to them to identify the minor as their lead suspect.

It was determined that the two teens knew each other, and the suspect was in possession of a weapon that discharged during an altercation, striking the victim.

The juvenile suspect was charged with:

Involuntary manslaughter of a minor victim;

Minor in possession of a firearm;

Reckless endangerment.

Officials noted that due to the child's age, the name will not be released.

"The Frederick Police Department recognizes the sensitivity and seriousness of this case, and while the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be disclosed at this time," they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.