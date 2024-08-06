Fair 93°

SHARE

Teen Charged As Adult Among Four Busted With Stolen Handgun During Frederick Stop, Sheriff Says

A teenager is being charged as an adult along with three other suspects following a midday stop that found them in possession of a stolen weapon in Frederick County.

(clockwise from bottom left): Zane Robertson, Harry Leroy Finley, and Sean Wells

(clockwise from bottom left): Zane Robertson, Harry Leroy Finley, and Sean Wells

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, officers from the sheriff's office stopped a vehicle in the area of Executive Way and Macon Street in Frederick for a reported traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, officials say that after "observing several indicators of criminal activity," the officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found a 9mm Taurus handgun that had been reported stolen out of Missouri.

All four people inside the vehicle were arrested:  

  • Harry Leroy Finley, 19, of Brunswick;
  • Zane Robertson, 20, of Point of Rocks;
  • Sean Wells, 18, of Germantown;
  • A 17-year-old from Germantown.

They were all charged with: 

  • Regulated firearm: stolen/sell, etc.;
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor;
  • Handgun in vehicle;
  • Handgun on person;
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle;
  • Loaded handgun on person.

No details about their initial court appearance was released by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE