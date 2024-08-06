Teen Charged As Adult Among Four Busted With Stolen Handgun During Frederick Stop, Sheriff Says

At around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, officers from the sheriff's office stopped a vehicle in the area of Executive Way and Macon Street in Frederick for a reported traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, officials say that after "observing several indicators of criminal activity," the officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found a 9mm Taurus handgun that had been reported stolen out of Missouri.

All four people inside the vehicle were arrested:

Harry Leroy Finley, 19, of Brunswick;

Zane Robertson, 20, of Point of Rocks;

Sean Wells, 18, of Germantown;

A 17-year-old from Germantown.

They were all charged with:

Regulated firearm: stolen/sell, etc.;

Possession of a firearm by a minor;

Handgun in vehicle;

Handgun on person;

Loaded handgun in vehicle;

Loaded handgun on person.

No details about their initial court appearance was released by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

