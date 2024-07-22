Teen Brothers Playing With Fire Burn Down Green Hill Park Playground Equipment Sheriff

In late June, first responders were called to Green Hill Park in the 2800 block of Decatur Drive in Adamstown, where they were met by playground equipment on fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to several pieces of playground equipment that was estimated at approximately $230,000.

During the investigation, two brothers - 14 and 15 years old - from the neighborhood were identified as those responsible for the damage, officials say.

It was determined that the pair ignited tissues under the equipment, resulting in the damage. They then documented the destruction by taking photos and videos of the incident.

Both brothers were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services on charges that include malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.

"The successful resolution of this case is directly attributed to the assistance received from numerous residents of the neighborhood that provided invaluable information and videos to detectives in this case," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. "We are grateful for their assistance."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.