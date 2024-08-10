Teen Airlifted After Being Shot During Gathering At Urban Green Apartment Complex, Sheriff Says

Members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 to the Urban Green Apartments in the 3300 block of Galena Drive, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest inside the clubhouse.

Deputies were able to render aid until paramedics arrived and the minor could be airlifted to an area trauma center for further treatment and evaluation.

His condition was not available on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Investigators say that witnesses told deputies that suspects arrived at the gathering and began firing toward a crowd of people before fleeing the scene.

It is not believed to be a random act of violence, and there is no ongoing threat, they added.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

