'Suspicious Death' Ruled Homicide After Body Found Inside Brunswick Apartment: Police

Earlier this week, officers were called to the 300 block of 9th Avenue in Brunswick, where they found local resident Tammy Coates inside and unresponsive inside her home.

The grisly discover was reported at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

Following the discovery, police said that "based on several factors located on scene, the death is being investigated as a suspicious death."

On Jan. 24, the agency announced that following an autopsy conducted by the Maryland State Medical Examiner's Office, the death was ruled a homicide after she was located insider her apartment.

"There are no other details that can be released at this time and we will continue to update with any further details when able," investigators say.

The investigation into the suspicious death is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Capt. Andy Crone at the Brunswick Police Department by emailing ACrone@frederickcountymd.gov.

