Now the community and fellow businesses in the area are rallying to support the proprietors of Cannon Hill Place Antiques.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, a massive fire was reported inside the South Carroll Street business, which destroyed most - if not all - of the inventory inside while severely damaging the building, according to the Downtown Frederick Partnership.

It took approximately 120 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the fire under control, but the damage had already been done.

"The historic building was comprised of an antique store, an apartment, and was used for storage," fire officials said following the blaze. "The building was connected by an elevated walkway to a building across the street.

"With an aggressive defensive fire attack crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings."

No injuries were reported.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we give a huge thank you to the Downtown Frederick Partnership for setting (a GoFundMe campaign) up," owners of the antique store posted on social media.

"It’s been amazing the community support for Cannon Hill Place Antiques! This will certainly be helpful with the cleanup and plans on how to move forward."

Last summer the business also faced difficulties due to required electrical repairs that also forced them to temporarily shut down.

Customers and neighbors were quick to flock to social media following the fire to share their dismay about the historic building being burned so badly.

"So very sad to see the news of this terrible fire. I really hope you can rise from the ashes and come back stronger than ever," one post read. "I love Cannon Hill Place Antiques and have so many great memories and great items from this place."

Another wrote that "I was so upset when I saw this yesterday. Cannon Hill was and will always be my favorite, no matter what the future holds. Everyone please stay safe as you navigate through what to do next."

More than $3,000 have been raised in the days since the fire, as friends and neighbors hope to help jumpstart their efforts to reopen.

Anyone interested in donating to help build Cannon Hill Place Antiques back up can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.