Robber Hurts Himself Trying To Break Into Sugarloaf Mountain Mansion: Cops

A historic and beloved spot in Maryland has been shut down after a suspect attempted to break in and wound up hurting himself.

The Strong Mansion on Comus Road in Frederick County was more than an attempted burglar could handle after a botched attempted robbery at the estate before he was forced to flee when the house fought back.

Over the weekend, officers from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the mansion in Sugarloaf Mountain Park to investigate a reported incident on the property.

Investigators say that a suspect used an object - possibly a rock - to strike a glass door from the outside. However, when the suspect reached through the hole in the glass to unlock the door, they lacerated their hand or arm and fled due to the injuries.

While police investigate, Stronghold Incorporated has closed all access to the property "until further notice" while collaborating with the sheriff's office.

"“The Stronghold property will be closed to the public until further notice. Stronghold Incorporated will focus on providing for and reassessing the security needs for the entirety of the Stronghold property,” John Webster, President of the Stronghold Board of Trustees said in a statement.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience at this time.”

