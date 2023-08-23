Sheriff Called To Frederick County HS On First Day Of School For 'Large Disturbance'

There was a heavy police presence at Governor Thomas Johnson High School following "a large disturbance" that prompted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to respond.

The incident was reported at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

One minor was taken into custody and the school has since returned to normal operations; however, there will be an increased police presence throughout the rest of the school day, according to the sheriff's office.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

