Sheriff Called To Frederick County HS On First Day Of School For 'Large Disturbance'

The school year is off to a shaky start in Frederick County.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office was called in to the high school.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office was called in to the high school. Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office
There was a heavy police presence at Governor Thomas Johnson High School following "a large disturbance" that prompted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to respond.

The incident was reported at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

One minor was taken into custody and the school has since returned to normal operations; however, there will be an increased police presence throughout the rest of the school day, according to the sheriff's office.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

