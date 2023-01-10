Student Sucker Punches School Staffer During Cafeteria Skirmish In Frederick, Sheriff Says

A staff member at a Frederick County high school was struck by a student during a cafeteria fight that broke out as tempers simmered from a previous altercation, police say.

Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School in the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10, when several students recently involved in a verbal conflict escalated matters and a brawl broke out.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and the School Resource Officer assigned to the high school were called to the cafeteria to intervene, though a third student assaulted a school staff member after refusing directions to disperse from the area of the fight, according to investigators.

The student who assaulted the school staff member will be charged accordingly, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, while the teens involved in the fracas will be subject to Frederick County Public School discipline.

Officials said that while some students and adults involved in the fight suffered some minor cuts and bruises, no serious injuries occurred.

