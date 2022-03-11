Green Valley Elementary Teacher Takes Students To Cafe After Making Stabbing Claim: Sheriff

A strange scene played out at a Maryland elementary school on Thursday afternoon when a teacher sought to seemingly seek safety for students after making an unfounded report of multiple stabbings, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, members of the sheriff's office received a call regarding multiple stabbings at Green Valley Elementary School from a caller who was reportedly instructed by a teacher to do so.

Deputies immediately responded to the school and were able to determine that there were no actual stabbings or threat to the building.

However, further investigation found that the same teacher who told the caller to make the call to the sheriff’s office took 27 students through the woods to a local cafe, prompting a temporary lockdown that was later moved to a hold status, meaning that teachers keep their doors locked and avoid hallways.

The students were all recovered safely, reportedly at The Buzz on Route 80, and at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that the school was back to its secure status and business was back to normal.

Dismissal took place as normally scheduled and the incident was resolved safely.

