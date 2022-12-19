Faux Photoshopped Photos Of Gun Inside Urbana High School Debunked, Sheriff Says

School Resource Officers at a Maryland high school had their hands full on Monday morning as they investigated photos circulating of a handgun inside the building.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Urbana High School Frederick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was contacted by an administrator in reference to photographs depicting a gun inside the school, according to officials.

Additional officers were called to the building, and the student was ultimately identified and pulled from the cafeteria by investigators and school administrators. No firearm was located on the student or in the high school, they noted.

The investigation into the incident determined that the photographs had been doctored in Photoshop to impose a handgun over images taken inside the Urbana High School building.

Officials said that “there is no threat to the students at Urbana High School. and School Resource Officers will remain on scene to mitigate any further issues.”

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office is now being consulted to review any potential criminal charges.

