Rapist In Frederick Who Preyed On Young Girl Gets Prison Time, Must Register As Sex Offender

Jonatan Daniel Corado-Moscoso was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison, with all but seven suspended, and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following the investigation into a sexual assault in 2022.

In January 2022, officials say that the child ran away from home, and when located by Frederick Police investigators, it was disclosed that she was being sexually abused by Corado-Moscoso.

A forensic investigation conducted by Child Protective Services confirmed the allegations and Corado-Moscoso was arrested for the second-degree rape of a minor.

When released from prison, Corado-Moscoso will be placed on five years of supervised probation, including special conditions to include "submitting to drug and alcohol treatment, receiving a mental health evaluation and a psycho-sexual evaluation and complying with all treatment recommended, polygraph testing, and internet and GPS monitoring."

Corado-Moscoso was ordered to have no contact with his underage victim or her family, and cannot have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18, a judge ordered. He will also be required to register as a lifetime Tier III sex offender wherever he lives, works, or studies.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.