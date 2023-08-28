Police ID Woman Shot To Death Inside Frederick Apartment By Older Boyfriend

Kagina Marie Brown has been identified by the Frederick Police Department as the woman who was shot and killed by Kevin Eugene Mack, 42, who attempted to flee from a balcony before being apprehended by responding officers investigating the gunshots.

Both Brown and Mack are from Pennsylvania and police say that the initial investigation found that the two were in a relationship, and the incident was not a random act of violence.

Officers from were called shortly before midnight to the 100 block of Willowdale Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23, where there were reports of shots fired inside an apartment in the area, officials say.

While investigating the shooting, officers found Mack exiting an apartment through the balcony.

He was quickly apprehended and Brown was rushed to Frederick Health Hospital, where she later died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Mack was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder. He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

“I'd like to acknowledge the outstanding work of our responding officers, who quickly identified and apprehended the suspect, likely preventing additional violence within our community," Frederick Police Chief, Jason Lando said in a statement.

"On behalf of our entire team, I would also like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our victim."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.