Police ID Sex Abuse Suspect Struck During Officer-Involved Shooting At Frederick County Motel

Shortly before midnight on Aug. 1, deputies from the Frederick County Police Department and Sheriff's Office were called to the Super 8 motel on Monocacy Boulevard, where they were tipped off about a fugitive wanted out of Beaver County who was believed to be in the area.

The suspect was later identified as Jack Edgar Primmer by the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department.

According to the sheriff's office, they were able to make contact with the 45-year-old man, who indicated he was not coming out of his room and advised officers that he was armed with a gun, leading to a barricade.

At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, investigators say that the situation escalated, to the points that shots were fired, and the standoff came to its conclusion when Primmer was shot by police at the scene.

Primmer was treated by deputies until members of the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue arrived, and the man was ultimately flown by a state police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore.

He was listed in critical, but stable condition later on Friday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

According to the Pennsylvania Sex Offender Registry, Primmer has been registered since 2020 for alleged child molestation.

The Frederick County Police officer and sheriff's deputy who fired shots during the incident have both been with their agencies for eight years.

They've been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation into the shooting by Maryland State Police.

