Woman Charged As 'Drug Kingpin' Busted With Fentanyl/Heroin Mix, Cocaine In Myersville: Sheriff

A drug "kingpin" and her co-conspirator were busted in Maryland with a fentanyl-heroin mixture and cocaine during a routine traffic stop, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced.

John Joseph Smith, Jr., 32, and Alaura Snyder, 28, both of Westernport, were stopped by sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on Route 70 at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, when they were caught acting suspiciously while being tailed by an investigator.

The deputy, who was patrolling in Myersville, spotted a driver known to have a revoked Maryland driver’s license pulling into a gas station, authorities said. The driver, recognizing the deputy’s presence, switched places with the passenger before leaving the gas station and entering Route 70 heading westbound.

The deputy conducted a routine stop and on his passenger-side approach toward the vehicle, he noticed drug-related materials in the passenger door handle, according to the sheriff's office, and the pair was arrested.

During the stop, more than 325 grams of a fentanyl-heroin mixture and more than 15 grams of cocaine were seized.

Smith was charged with:

Two counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS): Possession of a large amount;

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute;

Three counts of CDS: Possession of not marijuana;

CDS: Possession of paraphernalia;

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute CDS fentanyl/heroin.

Snyder was charged with:

Two counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS): Possession of a large amount;

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute;

Three counts of CDS: Possession of not marijuana;

CDS: Possession of paraphernalia;

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute CDS fentanyl/heroin;

Making a false statement to an officer;

Two counts of CDS: drug kingpin.

“This stop is a great example of what our deputies do every day while patrolling the more than 600 square miles of Frederick County,” Frederick County Sheriff's Office Patrol Operations commander Capt. Jeff Eyler said.

“The actions of the deputy prevented this poison from reaching our citizens and the people responsible for attempting to distribute it will be held accountable.”

