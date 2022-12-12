Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say

Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended.

A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they arrested Gaithersburg resident Gervon William Norris, 29, who was wanted in Anne Arundel County for previously failing to appear in court.

Norris’ gambit began shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, when the department received multiple reports of a disturbance and the sound of gunshots in the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive.

Responding officers said they did not immediately locate any suspects believed to be involved, though they eventually spotted Norris in the common area of an apartment complex while canvassing, noting that he matched the clothing description of one of the possible suspects.

Officers made contact with Norris, and while checking the area around him, they found a loaded handgun hidden under a child’s toy, at which point he immediately fled on food, officials said.

Norris ran to the area of McCain Drive, at which point he entered into an underground water culvert that traveled underground to an area south of Route 40 near the Alternate Route 40 split.

According to police, officers positioned themselves at both ends of the culvert, and with the assistance of a Frederick County Sheriffs' Office K9 Team, they entered the culvert and began to search for Norris, who eventually popped out the other end and he was arrested without further incident.

Officials said that Norris was found to be in possession of a fake New Jersey ID card with a different name attached. Officers were finally able to determine Norris’ true identity, and it was later discovered that he had an active arrest warrant through the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court.

Investigators also determined that Norris was prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous criminal convictions.

Norris was charged with:

Possession of a handgun on his person;

Possession of a loaded handgun on his person;

Illegal Possession of ammunition;

Possession of a firearm with felony convictions;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

No return court date has been announced.

