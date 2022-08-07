Vehicle Fire That Spread To Frederick Townhomes Set Intentionally: Officials

A vehicle fire that extended to multiple townhomes in Maryland was determined to be intentionally set, according to officials in Frederick County.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a house fire that broke out in the 1300 block of Hampshire Drive in Frederick.

Upon arrival, officials said that crews were met with a minivan that was fully engulfed in flames that had damaged two townhomes.

Crews worked to extinguish the vehicle fire and protect the structures, according to officials in Frederick County, and the flames were knocked down in approximately a half-hour by a team of 30 firefighters.

Officials noted that all occupants of the homes were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported. The residences were also rescued by first responders and can be reoccupied, they said.

The Frederick County Fire Investigations Task Force investigated the incident and has determined the cause of the fire to be intentional.

Anyone with information regarding the suspicious fire has been asked to contact Lt. Matthew Knight at the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office by calling (301) 600-2251 or Det. Sean McKinney of the Frederick Police Department at (240) 578-5683.

