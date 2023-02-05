Two Annapolis Men Busted In MD Following Foot Pursuit With Deputies: Frederick County Sheriff

Two Maryland men are facing charges after being busted with heroin, meth, and crack following a foot chase with officers in Frederick County, according to authorities.

The long day for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Deputies attempted to locate an Acura sedan on Saturday afternoon after it was spotted near Route 144 and Yeagertown Road in New Market after the driver fled from a traffic stop the previous day.

Additional resources were called in to locate the suspects, who were tracked down walking on Eaglehead Drive, officials said. When deputies approached and gave them the demand to stop, they began to flee, prompting the pursuit.

One suspect, Annapolis resident Xavier Kimel Mason, 23, was quickly apprehended, and he was busted with drugs. He also advised the deputies that the other suspect, 19-year-old Jamari Elijah Smith, of Annapolis, was armed with a handgun.

Smith remained at large for a time until deputies who remained in the area received multiple reports of subjects running through backyards and attempting to call an Uber.

He was ultimately located hiding in a container in the backyard in the 5700 block of Meyer Avenue. A Brunswick Police Department K9 Unit was also called in to assist with the search, though no firearm was ever recovered

Mason was charged with:

Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) possession - a large amount;

Three counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

Three counts of CDS possession of not cannabis;

Obstructing and hindering.

Smith was charged with:

Conspiring: CDS possession of a large amount;

Three counts of conspiring: CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS possession: not cannabis;

Obstruction and hindering.

No return court date has been announced by the agency.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.