Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of LSD, Crack Cocaine, Other Drugs In Frederick: Police

What could have been a routine traffic stop led to a massive drug bust for police investigators in Frederick.

Aaron-Patrick Vincent Williams, 31, is facing a host of charges after being busted by members of the Frederick Police Department this week with LSD, crack cocaine, and other drugs, according to officials.

Members of the Frederick Police Department’s Tactical Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop on Monday, March 20, when Williams made a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, investigators say that officers searched Williams’ vehicle, which led to the recovery of:

14.3 grams of crack cocaine;

66 ½ counterfeit M30 pills;

48 grams of marijuana;

Two squares of LSD;

A digital scale with cocaine residue;

Loaded Glock 42 handgun.

Williams was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Four counts of possession of not cannabis;

Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute;

Firearm/drug trafficking crime;

Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS): distribution with a firearm;

Use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime;

Handgun in vehicle;

Handgun on person;

Loaded handgun in vehicle;

Loaded handgun on person.

He is being held without bail after his initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

