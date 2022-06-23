Three Suspects At Large After Stealing Purse At Frederick County TJ Maxx

Recognize them?

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a trio of wanted suspects.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they look to identify and track down the three suspects, who allegedly stole a woman’s purse in May.

Investigators released photos of the three on Thursday, June 23, after the trio allegedly stole the purse, which had $200 in cash, car keys, a pink wallet, and a makeup bag inside.

The suspects were identified as:

A man in his 20s or 30s wearing Nike shoes, a black hat, a blue mask, and black sweatpants;

A man in his 30s or 40s wearing tennis shoes, a black hat, and a blue mask;

A man in his 20s or 30s wearing tennis shoes, a fleece hoodie, khaki pants, and a black mask.

No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or suspects has been asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-056521.

