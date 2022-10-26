Teen To Be Tried As Adult For Firing Handgun During Dispute In Frederick, Police Say

Reports of shots fired near a busy Maryland intersection led to the apprehension of a teenage shooting suspect who will be charged as an adult after being caught attempting to flee near a Frederick middle school.

A 16-year-old - who will not be identified as per state law - is facing multiple charges following a midday shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 near the intersection of Thomas Johnson Drive and Christophers Crossing in Frederick.

According to a police spokesperson, the initial reports indicated one person had been injured. But upon arrival, patrol officers and detectives said that no one had been struck by the gunfire.

The investigators received a description of the suspect from nearby witnesses and located the wanted teen near Monocacy Middle School on Opossumtown Pike, at which point he attempted to flee, though he was quickly detained.

During a canvas of the area, investigators say that they recovered a handgun that had been discarded by the teen, as well as a fired cartridge casing. Officials noted that the gun had been reported stolen.

Police say that detectives believe two groups of teens got into an altercation, at which point the teen fired the gun.

Per Maryland Law, the teen is being charged as an adult with:

Possession of a stolen firearm;

Reckless endangerment;

Illegal wear/carry/transportation of a handgun;

Being a minor in possession of a regulated firearm.

The teen was released to the custody of his parent and a Criminal Summons was issued for him to appear in court at a later date.

