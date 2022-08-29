Contact Us
Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
Return to your home site

Menu

Frederick Daily Voice serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville

Nearby Sites

  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Hill Street Skate Park
Hill Street Skate Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police.

Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.

Upon arrival, officials said that officers located an adult man with a confirmed gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and transported to an area trauma center where he was listed in critical condition, the department said on Monday, Aug. 29.

“Through the preliminary investigation, this incident is not believed to be a random act of violence,” according to investigators. "However, it is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is being released at this time.”

No suspect has been identified, nor has a motive been released by police.

The incident remains under investigation.

 Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Kyrie Yackovich at the Frederick Police Department by calling or texting (240) 549-4450 or emailing KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can also contact the Frederick Police Department’s Tip Line at (301) 600-TIPS (8477). 

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.