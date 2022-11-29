Son Shot By Deputies After Killing Father, Injuring Mother During Frederick Stabbing: Sheriff

Authorities say that sheriff’s deputies in Maryland were forced to shoot and kill a stabbing suspect early on Tuesday morning following an investigation into a violent family fight that saw one man stabbed to that and another airlifted to an area hospital.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, members of the Frederik County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5800 block of Haller place, where there was a reported stabbing that came from a woman calling from the site of the initial incident advising that her parents were being attacked.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said that upon arrival, they found an adult woman inside the home - believed to be the victim's mother - with stab wounds, and a second man - believed to be the father - further down the road outside of the residence.

First responders rendered aid to the woman, who was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma and was listed in stable condition with superficial wounds on Tuesday morning. The father was treated and transported to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While assisting the two stabbing victims, Johnson said that a second group of deputies arrived at the scene, where they were able to locate the armed suspect, prompting them to discharge their weapons, killing him.

Both the homicide and deputies-involved shooting remain an ongoing investigation between the Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent investigative Division (IID) and the sheriff’s office, according to officials.

Jenkins made note that the investigations are parallel, with the IID handling the officer-involved shooting and his office investigating the homicide.

Thomas Lester, a spokesperson for the IID, said that the ages and names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, while the deputies involved will be identified within 48 hours.

He noted that some parts of the incident were caught on body cams, which should be released within 14 days, and the IID will be making a report to forward to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will review it and make a decision on the officers’ shooting.

Johnson said that “there are a lot of parts all happening quickly,” in terms of the investigation, which is in its infancy. He also added that though the victim was armed with a knife, not a gun, he still posed a possible major threat to the responding deputies.

“Oftentimes, law enforcement is faced with situations when people have knives or bladed objects, and that’s just as dangerous,” he said. “The rule of thumb is that anyone within 21 feet can get to you before you can fire. So there is just as much of a risk with a knife or a gun”

The sheriff said that there could be additional news briefings or information released on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday, Nov. 30 as the investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.