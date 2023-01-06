Siblings Stab Man In The Back, Dog During Altercation In Frederick, Police Say

One of two siblings is being held by police in Pennsylvania following an investigation into an altercation in Frederick County that left a man and dog with stab wounds, authorities announced.

Dalonte Shea Dunston, 31, and Lavitira Edmond, 29, both of Frederick, are facing multiple assault and other charges for their roles in a Waverly Drive stabbing in their hometown late last year, the Frederick Police Department announced this week.

Officers from the agency were called at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022, to 90 Waverly Drive, where there was a reported stabbing.

According to investigators, it is alleged that a man was hit with OC spray by Edmond before being stabbed twice by Dunston before the two fled in a Honda. Their victim's dog was also stabbed in the incident.

According to the Frederick News-Post, the altercation began when Edmond got into a fight with the father of her child, during which, her brother, Dunston, got involved and stabbed him and the man's fiancee's dog.

Edmond was quickly identified as a suspect, and she was arrested two days after the stabbing and charged with first-degree assault.

Dunston had been elusive until he was recently located by members of the US Marshal Service in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

He was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Aggravated animal cruelty.

He is being held in Franklin County, Pennsylvania pending his extradition back to Frederick.

