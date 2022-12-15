Shots Fired: Walkersville Man In Custody After Shooting At Woman, Driver Fleeing Assault: FCSO

A strange scene played out in Frederick County on Wednesday afternoon that ended with one man in police custody after allegedly assaulting a woman and firing a gun at a delivery driver escorting her to safety, police say.

Walkersville resident David Blank, 60, is facing multiple assault and other charges for an alleged incident involving several people that happened in broad daylight on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The incident began at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, when deputies responded to the 10500 block of Daysville Road in Walkersville, where there were reports of shots fired.

The sheriff said that the initial call came from a delivery driver who stated that a woman had just jumped into his vehicle as he was backing out of the driveway claiming that someone was assaulting and trying to kill her.

She identified Blank as the suspect, asked the driver to flee the area, and as they drove away, investigators say that witnesses heard three gunshots ring out.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and were able to detain Blank without incident. A second man inside the home was also taken into custody for questioning and later released after providing investigators with a statement.

The woman - who was treated by paramedics and transported to the Frederick Health Hospital for further evaluation - confirmed the assault and positively identified Blank as the suspect involved in the incident.

During a search of the Daysville Road home in Walkersville where the alleged assault took place, investigators said that detectives found and collected several weapons and evidence while executing a search warrant at his home.

Blank was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Use of a firearm during a felony violent crime;

Theft of between $100 and under $1,500.

He is being held pending his initial court appearance.

